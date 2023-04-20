

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stanley Black & Decker has issued a recall of about 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers due to impact injury hazard.



According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the head of the sledgehammers can loosen prematurely and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an impact injury hazard to the user.



The company has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer's head detaching, including two reported injuries to consumers' face and head.



The recall involves certain DeWALT, Stanley FATMAX and Craftsman fiberglass sledgehammers. The recalled sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range between 14' and 36' in length.



The company has asked its customers to immediately stop using the recalled sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions to receive a full refund.



The recalled products were sold at Home Depot, ACE Hardware and other hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, and AceHardware.com and other online sellers from November 2013 through November 2022 for about between $18 and $26.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX