

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia's Woodside Energy Group Ltd. (WOPEF.PK, WOPEY.PK, WPL.AX), formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd, reported that its first quarter total revenue climbed to US$4.33 billion, from US$2.40 billion in the same quarter last year. Total sales revenue was US$4.28 billion up from US$2.36 billion in the prior year.



Quarterly production was 46.8 million barrels of oil equivalent or Mmboe, up from 21.1 Mmboe in the previous year. Full-year production guidance remains unchanged.



Sales volume for the first quarter was 50.4 MMboe up from 23.8 Mmboe last year.



Woodside CEO Meg O'Neill said the company delivered outstanding operational performance in the quarter, particularly at Pluto LNG where reliability averaged 99.9%.



