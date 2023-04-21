

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group Plc (ASHM.L), an asset manager focused on emerging markets, announced Friday the appointment of Thuy Dam as a Non-executive Director with effect from June 1.



The Board considers that Dam will be independent on appointment.



She will become a member of the Audit and Risk, Remuneration and Nominations Committees.



The company noted that Dam holds extensive investment and banking knowledge, mainly in emerging markets, in particular in Asia.



Dam was a Non-executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd, a closed-end fund trading on the London Stock Exchange's Main Market, from 2014 until April 18, 2023.



