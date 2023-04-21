

CINCINNATI (dpa-AFX) - Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $3.40 billion, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $3.36 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $20.07 billion from $19.38 billion last year.



Procter & Gamble Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $3.40 Bln. vs. $3.36 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.37 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.32 -Revenue (Q3): $20.07 Bln vs. $19.38 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX