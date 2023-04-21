

PHOENIX (dpa-AFX) - Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $663 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $1.53 billion, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Freeport-McMoRan Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $757 million or $0.52 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.3% to $5.39 billion from $6.60 billion last year.



Freeport-McMoRan Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $663 Mln. vs. $1.53 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.46 vs. $1.04 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $5.39 Bln vs. $6.60 Bln last year.



