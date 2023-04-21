

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Friday, as the nation's private sector activity expanded to an 11-month high in April.



Survey data from S&P Global showed that U.S. composite PMI advanced to 53.5 in April from 52.3 in March.



The services PMI rose to 53.7 in April from 52.6 in the previous month. The expected score was 51.5.



The manufacturing PMI increased to 50.4 from 49.2 in March. The reading was expected to ease to 49.



Strong PMI data helped ease concerns about economic growth and lifted the dollar index to 102.11.



The greenback edged up to 134.49 against the yen and 0.8954 against the franc, from its early 1-week lows of 133.54 and 0.8907, respectively.



The greenback recovered to 1.0942 against the euro, off an early 4-day low of 1.0993.



The greenback was up against the pound, at a 3-day high of 1.2367.



The greenback touched 1.3563 against the loonie, setting a 3-week high.



The greenback was trading at 0.6137 against the kiwi and 0.6688 against the aussie, not far from a previous 1-1/2-month high of 0.6126 and a 9-day high of 0.6677, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 137.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc, 1.06 against the euro, 1.21 against the pound, 1.37 against the loonie, 0.59 against the kiwi and 0.64 against the aussie.



