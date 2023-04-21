

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After an early move to the upside, treasuries came under pressure over the course of morning trading on Friday.



Bond prices subsequently climbed off their worst levels of the day but still closed modestly lower. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, rose by 2.5 basis points to 3.570 percent.



The pullback by treasuries came after S&P Global released data indicating a faster rise in business activity at U.S.-based firms on the month of April.



The headline S&P Global Flash U.S. PMI Composite Output Index climbed to 53.5 in April from 52.3 in March, signaling the quickest upturn in business activity since May 2022. Economists had expected the index to inch up to 52.8.



The report also said the Flash U.S. Services Business Activity also rose to a twelve-month high of 53.7 in April from 52.6 in March, while the Flash U.S. Manufacturing PMI crept up to 50.4 from 49.2, signaling the first improvement in operating conditions at goods producers in six months.



The stronger than expected data reduced the safe-haven appeal of bonds while also raising concerns about the outlook for interest rates.



Looking ahead, several key economic reports are due be released next week, including the Commerce Department's report on personal income and spending.



The report includes a reading on inflation said to be preferred by the Federal Reserve and could impact the outlook for interest rates ahead of the next Fed meeting the following week.



