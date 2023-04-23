

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canadian National Railway Co. (CNI, CNR.TO) said that it has reached a tentative agreement with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference or TCRC.



The union represents about 6,000 CN Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Yard Conductors, and Yard Coordinators working on CN's mainline, shortlines and yards, in Canada.



'We are pleased to have reached an agreement with the TCRC. We would like to thank their leadership for engaging with CN in proactive and productive discussions, ensuring uninterrupted service for our customers.' said Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN.



