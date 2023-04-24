

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNY) announced launch of Avaxim Junior in the UK for active immunisation against infection caused by the Hepatitis A virus in children aged 12 months to 15 years. The vaccination schedule consists of two vaccine doses injected by the intramuscular route 6 months to 36 months apart but can be given up to 7 years apart.



The company noted that most commonly observed side effects include pain at the injection site, a general feeling of discomfort or being unwell (malaise), headache and abnormal crying. Most reactions were limited to the first few days following vaccination with spontaneous recovery.



Avaxim Junior is a ready-to-use suspension for injection containing 80 antigen units of inactivated hepatitis A virus and is available in 0.5ml unidoses of suspension in pre-filled syringes with attached needles.



Hepatitis A, caused by the hepatitis A virus, is primarily transmitted through contaminated food and water or by direct contact with an infectious person. Incidence of the disease is closely related to socio-economic conditions, so it is most prevalent in developing countries with poor sanitary conditions and hygiene practices. It is the most common form of viral hepatitis and the third most common vaccine-preventable infection among travelers.



