

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter AG (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), a German steel producer, on Monday reported a decline in preliminary earnings for the first quarter of 2023.



In addition, the company has reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 guidance.



For the three-month period, the steel firm posted a pre-tax income of 183 million euros, lesser than 465 million euros recorded for the first quarter of 2022.



EBITDA was at 290 million euros as against last year's 548 million euros.



The company is scheduled to release its first-quarter results on May 10.



Looking ahead, for the full year 2023, Salzgitter still projects a pre-tax income of 300 million euros to 400 million euros, with EBITDA of 750 million euros to 850 million euros, on sales of 13 billion euros.



The prior year's sales were 12.6 billion euros.



