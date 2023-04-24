

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Electric Corp. (MIELF.PK, MIELY.PK) announced Monday that it has decided to drastically restructure its automotive-equipment business.



Under the plan, the Japanese electrical and electronic equipment maker now aims to spin off its automotive-equipment business in order to improve operational efficiency and restructure the business portfolio for greater profitability.



The decision is in accordance with a resolution adopted at the company's Executive Officers' Meeting held today.



With the planned restructure, the company expects to streamline decision-making in the business and accelerate the transformation of the automotive-equipment business in the face of rapid changes in this industry. This includes the shift to connected, autonomous, shared & service, and electric or CASE.



Mitsubishi Electric noted that it last year introduced a new Business Area structure to strengthen its business portfolio by reorganizing it into business areas that have the delegated authority needed to act with speed and efficiency.



The company said it is seeking to collaborate with excellent partners that offer technological synergies.



