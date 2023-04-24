

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Casino Guichard Perrachon SA (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK), a French mass-market retail group, Groupement Les Mousquetaires, and TERACT are in talks to extend their deals for a new entity to be formed between Casino and TERACT, and to be controlled by Casino.



The companies are also planning to build new partnerships between the new entity and Groupement Les Mousquetaires.



Groupement Les Mousquetaires could also become a minority shareholder in the new entity. In this context, InVivo and Groupement Les Mousquetaires are considering an investment of 300 million euros in the new entity.



Casino and TERACT have started discussions with other investors to raise 500 million euros of additional equity to provide the new entity with the appropriate financial resources.



These new strategies are expected to allow the companies to boost the geographical refocusing of Casino labels on the target and priority regions for its new project.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX