

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French media group Vivendi SA (VIV.L) Monday reported revenue of 2.290 billion euros for the first quarter, 3.3% higher than 2.217 billion euros for the year-ago period.



The company said that the revenue growth was primarily due to strong performance of Canal+ Group, Havas, as well as as Gameloft.



Looking forward, Yannick Bolloré, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vivendi, and Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, jointly commented, 'All of our businesses progressed during the first quarter of 2023. Many positive signs have emerged in the last few months....The good start to the year that we just recorded allows us to look forward to 2023 with confidence, while remaining vigilant about the macro-economic and geopolitical environment.'



On April 23, in connection with the proposed combination between Vivendi and media group Lagardère and the remedies submitted to the European Commission, Vivendi had entered into a put option agreement with International Media Invest a.s. (IMI), a subsidiary of the Czech holding company CMI, for the sale of 100% of Editis's share capital.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX