

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Intelligent power management company Eaton Corp. (ETN) announced Monday it has completed the acquisition of a 49% stake in Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd., a manufacturer of power distribution and sub-transmission transformers in China with revenues of approximately $100 million in 2022.



Jiangsu Ryan Electrical Co. Ltd. is located in Nantong, Jiangsu, China. The company is focused on dry-type transformers, a sizeable and growing market amid the rapidly expanding renewable energy base and increasing electricity consumption around the world.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX