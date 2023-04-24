

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said that its shareholders approved all 32 resolutions presented to the Annual General Meeting on an ordinary and extraordinary basis.



The Meeting was held Monday at L'Olympia in Paris under the chairmanship of Yannick Bolloré with a quorum of 69.89% of shareholders present or represented.



The AGM appointed Sébastien Bolloré as a member of the Supervisory Board and renewed Cyrille Bolloré's term of office as a member of the Supervisory Board, each for a period of four years.



The AGM also approved the distribution of an ordinary cash dividend of 0.25 euros per share with respect to fiscal year 2022. The ex-dividend date will be April 25, 2023, and payment will be made as from April 27, 2023.



