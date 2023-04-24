

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hexcel Corp. (HXL) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $42.7 million, or $0.50 per share. This compares with $17.8 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Hexcel Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $42.9 million or $0.50 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.2% to $457.7 million from $390.6 million last year.



Hexcel Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $42.7 Mln. vs. $17.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.50 vs. $0.21 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q1): $457.7 Mln vs. $390.6 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.70 - $1.90 Full year revenue guidance: $1.725 - $1.825 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX