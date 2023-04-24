

Below are the earnings highlights for Range Resources Corp. (RRC):



Earnings: $481.45 million in Q1 vs. -$456.81 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.95 in Q1 vs. -$1.86 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Range Resources Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $238.73 million or $0.99 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.82 per share Revenue: $1.19 billion in Q1 vs. $180.74 million in the same period last year.



