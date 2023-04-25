

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions (HLX) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$5.17 million, or -$0.03 per share. This compares with -$42.03 million, or -$0.28 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 66.6% to $250.08 million from $150.13 million last year.



Helix Energy Solutions earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



