

DUNSTABLE (dpa-AFX) - Hotel and restaurant business Whitbread plc (WTB.L) on Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax surged 544 percent to 375 million pounds from last year's 58 million pounds. From pre-pandemic 2020, profit grew 34 percent.



Profit after tax was 279 million pounds, up 556 percent from 43 million pounds last year. The growth was 28 percent from 2020. Basic earnings per share grew to 138.4 pence from 21.1 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax for the year was 413 million pounds, compared to last year's loss of 16 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 162.9 pence, compared to loss of 2.5 pence a year earlier.



Adjusted EBITDAR was 888 million pounds, 88 percent higher than 473 million pounds last year.



The company recorded significant profit uplift to above pre-pandemic levels, driven by Premier Inn UK that continues to outperform the UK midscale and economy or M&E market.



Revenue for the year climbed 54 percent to 2.63 billion pounds from 1.70 billion pounds last year. The growth was 27 percent from 2020.



The company said its Board is recommending an increased final dividend of 100 million pounds or 49.8 pence per share, an increase of 43 percent versus FY22. The final dividend will be paid to eligible shareholders on July 7.



Further, citing confidence in outlook, the company announced initial share buy-back of 300 million pounds, to be completed during first half of fiscal 2024.



Regarding the outlook, Whitbread said the current trading remains strong, despite macroeconomic uncertainty, and that it remains confident in the outlook for fiscal 2024.



'We see considerable opportunities for growth, both in the UK and Germany, driven by the strength of our operating model and the structural decline in the independent hotel sector,' it said.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX