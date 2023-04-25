

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Associated British Foods PLC (ASBFY.PK) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 644 million pounds for the first six months of the year, higher than 635 million pounds in the same period a year ago, driven by growth in all segments.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax was 667 million pounds compared with 666 million pounds last year.



Net profit increased to 527 million pounds or 67p per share from 476 million pounds or 60.3p per share in the previous year.



Adjusted EPS was 62p, 3% less than 63.8p last year.



Revenue for the first half rose 21% to 9.560 billion pounds from 7.882 billion pounds a year ago.



The company's Board has declared an interim dividend of 14.2p per share, an increase of 3% from last year, to be paid on July 7 to shareholders on the register on June 2.



Looking forward, the company expects full-year adjusted operating profit and adjusted earnings per share to be broadly in line with the previous financial year.



'At Primark, we remain cautious about the resilience of consumer spending in the face of ongoing inflation in the cost of living and higher interest rates,' the company said.



