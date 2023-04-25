

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, said on Tuesday that it has bagged a contract of around 900 million euros or C$1.34 billion from Quebec City, for the supply of 34 Citadis trams for its tramway project.



The contract includes design and supply of the rolling stock, and maintenance for a period of 30 years. The deal also comprises an option for a maximum of five trains, including maintenance.



The trams will be developed in Alstom's site in Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville of Canada, and will be assembled at its La Pocatière plant in the Bas-Saint-Laurent region.



The trains will be 100 percent electric and run on a 19-kilometre long line in Quebec City.



Until now, over 3,000 Citadis trams have been sold to 70 cities of 20 countries around the world, including Canada.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX