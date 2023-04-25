

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.43 billion, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $1.08 billion, or $0.72 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Raytheon Technologies Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.79 billion or $1.22 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.5% to $17.21 billion from $15.72 billion last year.



Raytheon Technologies Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



