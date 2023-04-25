

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) that provides a broad range of integrated logistics solutions, on Tuesday announced first-quarter 2023 results that revealed a 6 percent decrease in consolidated revenues. Both revenues and earnings missed expectations.



Net Income for the period was $1.895 billion or $2.19 per share. Adjusted Net Income for the period was $1.904 billion or $2.20 per share, which was 27.9% below the same period in 2022.



27 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report earnings of $2.21 per share. Analysts typically exclude one-time items.



Consolidated revenues declined 6 percent to $22.9 billion, from $24.4 billion in the first quarter of 2022.



21 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters were expecting the company to report revenues of $23.01 billion.



In the 2023 guidance issued in January, UPS had expected revenues to be between $97.0 billion and $99.4 billion. UPS now expects full-year revenue to be at the low end of its previously guided range. Analysts expect revenues of $98.13 billion for the year.



Shares of UPS are currently trading in pre-market at $184.97, down 5.56 percent from the previous close.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX