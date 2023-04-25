

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE):



Earnings: $2.09 billion in Q1 vs. -$451 million in the same period last year. EPS: $1.04 in Q1 vs. -$0.23 in the same period last year. Excluding items, NextEra Energy, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.68 billion or $0.84 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.72 per share Revenue: $6.72 billion in Q1 vs. $2.89 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.98 to $3.13



