

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NVR Inc. (NVR) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $344.35 million, or $99.89 per share. This compares with $426.10 million, or $116.56 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $88.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.8% to $2.13 billion from $2.31 billion last year.



NVR Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $344.35 Mln. vs. $426.10 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $99.89 vs. $116.56 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $88.96 -Revenue (Q1): $2.13 Bln vs. $2.31 Bln last year.



