

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Vinci SA (VCISY.PK) Tuesday reported first-quarter revenues of 15.00 billion euros, up 17% from 12.85 billion euros last year. Revenues were up 14% on a like-for-like basis.



Concessions rose 24% to 2.21 billion euros, while Vinci Energies gained 21 percent to 4.40 billion euros and Vinci Construction increased 13% to 6.74 billion euros.



In France, revenue amounted to 6.78 billion euros, up 8.8% on an actual basis and up 8.5% like-for-like. Outside France revenues were 8.22 billion euros, up 24% on an actual basis and 20% like-for-like.



