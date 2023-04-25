

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Texas Instruments Inc. (TXN) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $1.71 billion, or $1.85 per share. This compares with $2.20 billion, or $2.35 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.8% to $4.38 billion from $4.91 billion last year.



Texas Instruments Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.71 Bln. vs. $2.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.85 vs. $2.35 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.78 -Revenue (Q1): $4.38 Bln vs. $4.91 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.62 - $1.88 Next quarter revenue guidance: $4.17 - $4.53 Bln



