

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $15.05 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $16.44 billion, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $69.79 billion from $68.01 billion last year.



Alphabet Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $15.05 Bln. vs. $16.44 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.06 -Revenue (Q1): $69.79 Bln vs. $68.01 Bln last year.



