

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $162.38 million, or $2.28 per share. This compares with $151.02 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Universal Health Services, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $167.58 million or $2.34 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $3.47 billion from $3.29 billion last year.



Universal Health Services, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $162.38 Mln. vs. $151.02 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.28 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.19 -Revenue (Q1): $3.47 Bln vs. $3.29 Bln last year.



