

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Juniper Networks (JNPR) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $85.4 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $55.7 million, or $0.17 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Juniper Networks reported adjusted earnings of $156.6 million or $0.48 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 17.1% to $1.37 billion from $1.17 billion last year.



Juniper Networks earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $85.4 Mln. vs. $55.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.26 vs. $0.17 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.43 -Revenue (Q1): $1.37 Bln vs. $1.17 Bln last year.



