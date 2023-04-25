

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - O-I Glass, Inc. (OI) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $206 million, or $1.29 per share. This compares with $88 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.85 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.3% to $1.83 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



O-I Glass, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $206 Mln. vs. $88 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.29 vs. $0.55 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.85 -Revenue (Q1): $1.83 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



