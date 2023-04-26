

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Safran S.A. (SAF.PA) Wednesday reported adjusted revenue of 5.266 billion for the first quarter, up 29.4% from 4.071 billion euros in the same quarter a year ago, mainly driven by growth in Propulsion and Aircraft Interiors segments.



On an organic basis, revenue increased by 24.7%.



The company said its Propulsion revenue increased 34.9% and Aircraft Interiors revenue increased 37.7%.



Looking forward, Safran has reiterated its full-year adjusted revenue outlook of at least 23 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX