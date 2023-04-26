

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Telecommunications company Orange S.A. (ORAN) Wednesday reported revenue of 10.619 billion euros for the first quarter, up 1.3% from last year, helped mainly by growth in retail services.



Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and Special Losses or EBITDAaL increased to 2.590 billion euros from 2.576 billion euros a year ago.



Looking forward, Orange group has confirmed its full-year outlook.



Additionally, the company has proposed to increase the dividend for the fiscal 2023 to 0.72 euros including an interim dividend of 0.30 euros in December.



