

MEXICO CITY (dpa-AFX) - Mexican mining company Fresnillo Plc (FRES.L) Wednesday said its attributable silver production for the first quarter was 13.16 moz, down 0.9% from the year-ago quarter, primarily due to the lower ore grade and decreased volume of ore processed at San Julián and Ciénega.



Attributable gold production was 173.03 koz, 15.5% higher than last year, due to the higher ore grade and volume at Herradura and higher ore grade at Saucito.



Looking forward, the company's outlook for attributable silver production as well as gold production remain unchanged.



For the full year, attributable silver production is expected to be in the range of 57.0 moz - 64.0 moz while attributable gold production is expected to be in the range of 590 koz- 640 koz.



