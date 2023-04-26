

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Heineken N.V. (HKHHF.PK) said that it completed its acquisition of Distell Group Holdings Limited and Namibia Breweries Limited.



Distell and Namibia Breweries have been combined with Heineken South Africa. The combined businesses will be known as 'HEINEKEN Beverages', Heineken said in a statement on Wednesday.



Heineken's CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board Dolf van den Brink said, 'We are delighted to welcome over 5,400 talented employees of Distell and Namibia Breweries into HEINEKEN and look forward to adding more than €1 billion in net revenue and €150 million operating profit to our African footprint.'



