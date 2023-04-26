

BIELEFELD (dpa-AFX) - DMG MORI AG reported first-quarter profit after tax of 32.0 million euros, down 19% from last year. EBIT was 44.2 million euros, down 21%. EBIT margin was at 7.5% compared to 10.0%.



First quarter sales revenues were 586.2 million euros despite the continued difficult materials and logistics situation and were 4% higher than the previous year. Order intake was 787.4 million euros, 9% below last year.



DMG MORI AG confirmed the forecasts for the full year. Order intake is expected to reach around 2.45 billion euros. The company estimates sales revenues of around 2.35 billion euros. The company expects EBIT of around 170 million euros. Free cash flow is to be around 80 million euros.



