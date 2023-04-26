

LEVALLOIS-PERRET (dpa-AFX) - Alstom SA (AOMFF.PK, ALS.L), a French rolling stock maker, announced Wednesday a new order worth almost 1 billion euros from SNCF Voyageurs to supply 60 additional new generation RER trains.



The new generation double-deck rolling stock will be deployed on the RER D and RER E lines operated by Transilien SNCF Voyageurs for Ile-de-France Mobilités.



The order, financed fully by Île-de-France Mobilités, represents the first option under the framework contract signed in 2017 between SNCF Voyageurs and Alstom, for an estimated requirement of 255 trainsets. The firm tranche of the RER NG contract included the delivery of 71 trains.



The company noted that a total of 131 RER NG trains have been ordered as a result of this option.



The order is part of the policy pursued by Île-de-France Mobilités to modernise all the rolling stock on the Île-de-France network. The RER NG is specifically designed for the dense urban areas that characterise traffic in the Île-de-France region.



The first trains delivered are currently enabling SNCF Voyageurs to carry out the first integration tests on line RER E. Tests on line RER D will start soon.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX