

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $433 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $560 million, or $1.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, TE Connectivity Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $525 million or $1.65 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $4.16 billion from $4.01 billion last year.



TE Connectivity Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



