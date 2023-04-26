

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $300 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $97 million, or $0.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $673 million or $0.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $3.39 billion from $3.03 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.48 to $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 to $1.96



