

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $730 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $730 million, or $2.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $9.88 billion from $9.39 billion last year.



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $730 Mln. vs. $730 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.64 vs. $2.61 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.59 -Revenue (Q1): $9.88 Bln vs. $9.39 Bln last year.



