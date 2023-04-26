

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NetGear Inc. (NTGR) revealed Loss for first quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at -$9.71 million, or -$0.33 per share. This compares with -$57.10 million, or -$1.95 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, NetGear Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$5.64 million or -$0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.10 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 27.4% to $180.91 million from $249.10 million last year.



NetGear Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



