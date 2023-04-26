

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Robert Half International (RHI) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $122 million, or $1.14 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $1.52 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.13 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.5% to $1.716 billion from $1.815 billion last year.



Robert Half International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $122 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.14 vs. $1.52 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.13 -Revenue (Q1): $1.716 Bln vs. $1.815 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX