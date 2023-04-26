

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $451 million, or $6.47 per share. This compares with $367 million, or $5.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, United Rentals, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $7.95 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $7.92 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.6% to $3.29 billion from $2.52 billion last year.



United Rentals, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $451 Mln. vs. $367 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.47 vs. $5.05 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $7.92 -Revenue (Q1): $3.29 Bln vs. $2.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $13.7 - $14.2 Bln



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX