

EL SEGUNDO (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Mattel Inc. (MAT):



Earnings: -$106.5 million in Q1 vs. $21.5 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.30 in Q1 vs. $0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Mattel Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$0.24 per share for the period.



Analysts projected -$0.19 per share Revenue: $814.6 million in Q1 vs. $1.04 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.10 - $1.20



