

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $150 million, or $0.73 per share. This compares with $75 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $483 million or $2.37 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.1% to $2.10 billion from $1.72 billion last year.



ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $150 Mln. vs. $75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.73 vs. $0.37 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.04 -Revenue (Q1): $2.10 Bln vs. $1.72 Bln last year.



