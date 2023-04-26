

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for EQT Corporation (EQT):



Earnings: $1.22 billion in Q1 vs. -$1.52 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $3.10 in Q1 vs. -$4.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, EQT Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $669 million or $1.70 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.27 per share Revenue: $1.83 billion in Q1 vs. $2.49 billion in the same period last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX