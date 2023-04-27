

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Waste Management Inc (WM) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $533 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $513 million, or $1.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Waste Management Inc reported adjusted earnings of $535 million or $1.31 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $4.89 billion from $4.66 billion last year.



Waste Management Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $533 Mln. vs. $513 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.30 vs. $1.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.29 -Revenue (Q1): $4.89 Bln vs. $4.66 Bln last year.



