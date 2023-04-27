

EDEN PRAIRIE (dpa-AFX) - C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $114.89 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $270.35 million, or $2.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 32.4% to $4.61 billion from $6.82 billion last year.



C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $114.89 Mln. vs. $270.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $2.05 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99 -Revenue (Q1): $4.61 Bln vs. $6.82 Bln last year.



