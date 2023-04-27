

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $16 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $7 million or $0.42 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.9% to $808 million from $949 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $16 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.99 vs. $0.51 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $808 Mln vs. $949 Mln last year.



