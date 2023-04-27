

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - STMicroelectronics (STM) reported that its first quarter net income increased to $1.04 billion or $1.10 per share from $0.75 billion or $0.79 per share in the year-ago quarter. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the first quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Net revenues totaled $4.25 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.8%. Analysts expected revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter.



For the second quarter, at the mid-point, the company expects net revenues to be $4.28 billion, an increase of 0.8% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.



Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, said, 'We will now drive the Company based on a plan for FY23 revenues in the range of $17.0 billion to $17.8 billion.'



